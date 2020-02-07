NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- The company that's under contract to operate youth detention centers in Tennessee will no longer operate them come February 29th.
Tennessee Department of Children's Services spokesperson Jennifer Donnals released a statement to NBC affiliate WBIR announcing the end of TrueCore Behavioral Services operations in the state at the end of the month.
The company has run four facilities in Tennessee.
"The Department of Children’s Services confirms that TrueCore Behavioral Solutions is ending operations in the State of Tennessee by February 29. TrueCore is a private provider that operates one juvenile treatment facility in Jefferson County and three juvenile treatment facilities in Davidson County. The department has a provider identified to continue operations at Mountain View Academy for Young Men in Dandridge and current True Core employees at that facility will have the opportunity to work for the new provider.”
The company has an extensive history of problems at their facilities across the state.
Here is a list of our previous reports:
