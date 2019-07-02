NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - More than 36,000 pounds of explosives and more than 62,000 shells will light up the sky above downtown Nashville on Thursday night.

That’s what will be shooting into the sky over Music City during the Let Freedom Sing! Fourth of July celebration.

Some of the event’s organizers spoke about what can be expected on Thursday night.

“There are so many reasons that this firework show is one of the best. It’s ginormous. It’s just big and spectacular in every sense of the word,” said Pyro Shows President Lansden Hill. “I think what sest apart a big fireworks show from a spectacular fireworks show is the fact that it is choreographed to the Symphony where the show is subordinate to the symphony. If they play fast, we shoot slow.”

Let Freedom Sing! begins at noon on Thursday with live performances on a stage at Fifth Avenue and Broadway. The fireworks show is set to begin at 9:30 p.m.