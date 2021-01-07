A company is leading the effort to pay for the funeral expenses of an employee killed in a car crash in Joelton.
"It's a small business, so it's more than just employees," said Rob Lane, operations manager of Stinky Pinky Septic and Trash Service in Clarksville. "They're friends, and that's what Lalo was to us here. He was our friend."
Rob said at his business, the days begin with route sheets of the neighborhoods they serve. Over three years, Rob said one man, Jose Eduardo Santos Toledo, who went by Lalo, came to define the word loyal.
"He was the perfect employee," Rob said. "Smile on his face. He went on vacation one time, missed his flight, called me from the airport and said, 'hey, I'm coming to work.' I said, 'you're on vacation!' He said, 'I know, but I'm coming in.' That's the type of guy he was."
It was early last month, Lalo was on Highway 41 in Joelton, dumping a trash cart into the back of a Stinky Pinky truck, when a car crashed into him. Weeks later, he died.
"Your heart sinks," said Rob. "He's the type of person you're gonna miss walking in here and seeing the smile on his face."
Tennessee Highway Patrol told News4 charges have been pending on the driver in the crash.
As for Rob, he said this should serve as a reminder to everyone to be focused while behind the wheel of a car.
Stinky Pinky has set up a GoFundMe to help with Lalo's funeral costs. Rob said that's what you do for someone who always felt like part of a family, someone who defined what it is to be loyal.
"That's something I'll always remember and hold dear moving forward," said Rob.
To visit the GoFundMe set up for Lalo's family, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/lalo-santos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.