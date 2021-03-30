RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A woman and her son were gifted a brand new home after her employer partnered up with Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity.
Demetrice Sneed and her son were gifted the home last week in a dedication ceremony following her completion of the Habitat Homeownership program.
“Demetrice is so proud of the support from her employer, Acceptance Insurance, and she loved working with them on her house! They, as well as other volunteers, signed the interior wall studs with well wishes—words that will be inside her house forever,” Terri Shultz, Executive Director of RCHFH, said.
Habitat officials say this is the 4th home dedication in its Rutherford County's new Legacy Pointe subdivision project.
“We’ve experienced many things in our lifetime but nothing that overwhelmed us with happy feelings that leaves us pressed for words,” Demetrice said.
For more information about the RCHFH, click here.
