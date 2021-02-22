(WSMV) - Getting paid to sleep at a five-star luxury resort, now that's what we call a 'dream job!'
A website called "Sleep Standards" is looking for a candidate willing to spend five nights sleeping in different environments.
The candidate will be required to write a report on each night's sleep experience, which includes one night at a luxury resort.
The company, which researches sleep quality products, is planning to pay the chosen candidate $2,000, all expenses paid.
The deadline for entries is March 31st. To apply, click here.
