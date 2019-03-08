MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A business donated 10 bags of pet-sized oxygen masks and supplies on Friday to the Rutherford County Fire Rescue for rescue vehicles.
Invisible Fence Brand of Middle Tennessee donated the items as part of its Project Breathe Program, which helps firs responders provide critical care to family pets.
The masks are designed to fit cats, dogs and other small pets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.