What do you do when you own a company, you have a staff depending on you, and you don't know how long a pandemic will last? One man is seeing a chance to innovate.
"2020 was supposed to be our best year ever," said Tom Atema. "Our quarter one until March was amazing."
Atema's company AP Live does the production of arena shows, concerts, corporate events, and a lot more. Four months of this pandemic has been hard for Atema, his company, and the people who work for him.
"Until things open up again, it's really hard to do large scale events," said Atema.
Then, Atema had an idea. Baseball. Well, sort of. The idea doesn't involve bases, innings, strikes, or a home team.
Behind the Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Atema's crew is setting up a drive-in movie theater. This weekend it's showing baseball classic, The Sandlot.
"With our revenue plummeting, we had to find a way to use our people, and the equipment that we have," said Atema. "We're trying to save jobs."
For this weekend's movie, it's pay what you can. 175 cars max. Going forward, Atema said it'll be a new movie each weekend, and the field can also be used for concerts or corporate events people can take in from their cars. It's called The Field at Franklin.
"It's wide open," he said. "You can spread out. You can social distance."
During this pandemic, Atema said to protect his business and his people, he had to innovate. He hopes to bring his community something to love in the process.
"We don't want to just survive this," he said. "We want to survive and be better because of it."
For more on the Field at Franklin visit https://www.ap-presents.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.