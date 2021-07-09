NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A company that promised to clean up a South Nashville creek of their debris after the flood has allegedly backed out.

Four months after the Nashville flood and Mill Creek is still trashed. “These are all plastic bags,” District 16 Councilwoman Ginny Welsch said, pointing down the littered banks. “There’s molded brown cardboard that came from up biodegradable takeout containers… It’s just a disaster.”

Back in April, News4 reported wholesaler RJ Schinner stepped up and committed to cleaning up the debris they said came from their own warehouse. Friday, Welsch said she was notified RJ Schinner pulled plug, citing the financial commitment.

“That was shocking, saddening, angering,” she said. “I mean, look at this, Look what needs to be done. And to think that you can just walk away from this is really beyond the pale as far as I’m concerned.”

Welsch fears what will happen if the company doesn't step back up. “I don’t even want to imagine what it’s going to look like in couple months, because it scares me and saddens me to think that this might be sitting here contaminating our water system.” But, she isn't taking ‘no’ for an answer “I just really feel like there’s no excuse and they need to step up and do what they said they were going to do, and follow through, and clean up this mess because it is theirs.”

A representative for RJ Schinner did not immediately respond to News4’s request for comment.