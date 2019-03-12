Companies are getting their hands on your personal information after a car crash, to try and get you into pain clinics and make money off of you.
“It wasn’t a huge accident, the guy just didn’t stop in time,” crash victim Clement Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter gave his cellphone number to officers while making a police report after he was rear ended on Wedgewood Avenue, a few days later pain clinics started calling his phone.
“These clinics saying; hey, we understand you were involved in an accident, are you closer to our clinic on Nolensville Road or in Bellevue?” Ledbetter said.
Ledbetter said in some cases the clinic wouldn’t even give their name.
“It very frustrating, for about 10 days it was nothing but phone calls and text messages,” Ledbetter said.
These companies likely got Ledbetter’s information from the crash report.
“Those records are open to pretty much everyone,” Representative Jason Powell said. "It even happened to my wife, she was in an accident and the next day she started getting phone calls."
If a bill, put forward by Powell, passes your information would be hidden from these companies.
"We need to make sure that this information is kept confidential so that people can't go in and use it for bad purposes,” Powell said. “People are trying to profit off of a bad day.”
Powell says not only would this stop unwanted phone calls, but it could help curb the over-prescribing of opioids, for people who end up at these clinics.
"Obviously we have an opioid problem here in the state, I think this issue has certainly affected the opioid problem,” Powell said.
The bill passed out of subcommittee today with no opposition.
If it passes and Governor Lee signs it, the law will go into effect July 1, 2019.
