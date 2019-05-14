NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The scooter company count in Nashville is up to seven, and it could get higher.
In January, News4 reported an ordinance was proposed to limit the number of companies to five. That ordinance never passed.
Since the launch of Bird last year, the number of scooters in Nashville has grown to 4,150.
“Convenience. That says to me that wherever I am, I can try one and there's probably quite a few to choose from,” said Nick Alder, who is visiting from London.
A Metro Councilman proposed a limit on the number of companies in January, but it was blocked by the city’s attorneys for constitutional reasons.
The city is paid $35 per scooter, per year. The limit on scooters is 1,000 per company. If seven scooter companies each hit their limit of 1,000 scooters a piece in Nashville, the city stands to make $245,000 this year.
A spokesperson for the Transportation Licensing Committee told News4 Tuesday three scooter companies have plans to request limit increases this month.
