When a well-known name was suddenly diagnosed with Coronavirus, many pulled together, hoping for weeks to hear some good news. Wednesday was a big day for that man's story.
So, what's it like growing up in a house of four boys?
"It was Wrestlemania for the most part," laughed Rex Chamberlain.
Rex is the oldest in the brother lineup of Rex, Ryne, Reece, and Rob. Their parents guided them to be the men they've become.
"They made it work," said Rex. "Me and all three of my little brothers have always looked up to dad."
A few weeks ago, Rex's dad, Terry Chamberlain, took some days off from his dentist office in Goodlettsville. He wasn't feeling well and thought he had the flu. He ended up in an ICU, diagnosed with Coronavirus.
"We had a week there where the doctors were telling us they didn't know if he'd pull through or not," said Rex.
A sign went up outside the dentist office, 'Pray for Dr. Terry'.
Rex and his brothers worried if they'd ever see their dad come down the familiar drive to their parents' home.
"The first thing we've turned to was just our faith when we didn't know if we could keep dad or not," said Rex.
Rex, Ryne, Reece, and Rob gathered outside their parents' home for a new photo together. They have this so they can always remember the moment their dad came home.
Friends and neighbors stayed in little groups of immediate family, holding signs, throwing confetti, and cheering to welcome Terry home Wednesday morning.
Rex said his dad has a long way to go in his recovery, but a mom and four guys are so glad to have him home.
"I just think to see all the people who come to support him coming home, I think that says so much about his legacy," said Rex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.