NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local Nashville business is trying to regroup after it was robbed and its safe stolen.
"Somebody broke into our window, came in roughed the place a little bit. Stole some of our stuff. Not a pleasant way to wake up in the morning," Sean Porter, owner of Daddy's Dogs, said.
Porter says that's what the first employee of the day arrived to see yesterday at the famous hot dog spot. They then realized something major was missing, the safe.
"They just ripped it out of the floor and took it out the door," he said. "I kind of felt like they knew what they wanted. They didn't really screw around with any of the other stuff we had lying around. They had one purpose."
Porter told us that his business wasn't the only one hit. He says a burger joint down on Centennial Boulevard was also robbed. The business owners believe it's the same two folks in the crime spree.
"It's just a bummer. It's pretty disheartening right now especially with the coronavirus. We've had to do a lot of pivoting to kind of make things work for us. It's a kick in the legs," Porter said.
Daddy's Dogs has surveillance video that they turned over to the police. The hot dog stop says its community has helped in more ways than one.
"A bunch of our neighbors have been sending us Ring footage of their doorbells and stuff trying to get a clearer picture and see if we can catch the guys," he continued. "We got so many Instagram and Facebook messages. Some folks were hitting us up on Venmo."
Keeping their heads up during already tough times, the business isn't letting it stop them.
"Today is a new day and we’re excited to get rocking and hopefully its busy and not let this keep our spirits down for too long," said Porter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.