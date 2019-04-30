Loved ones in Sumner County say they've struggled to find the right words in the wake of seven murders. Now comes their chance to help.
"It's hard to sleep," said John Poland, sitting at a picnic table in Westmoreland. "Very hard. We try not to think about it, but when we go home at night, it's there."
For years, Poland and Haley Johns have been close friends of the Cummins and Hosale families.
Poland has 20 years of memories, spending whole days with these friends traveling around Westmoreland. They'd stop at Young's Country Store and grab a bite at Cathy's Country Cupboard.
"They were fun to be around," said Poland. "They were real close friends."
Now, some of those old memories are hard.
Saturday, Johns heard something was very wrong in her community. She called the family.
"I got the aunt to answer," said Johns. "She said, 'they're all dead.' I just lost it."
Suspect Michael Cummins is still in the hospital and will be transferred to the Sumner County Jail when he is dismissed.
The victims found inside a home on Charles Brown road were:
- David Carl Cummins, Michael Cummins’ father
- Clara Jane Cummins, Michael Cummins’ mother
- Charles Edward Hosale, Michael Cummins’ uncle
- Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee, unknown relation to Michael Cummins
- Sapphire McGlothlin-Pee, daughter of Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee
- Marsha Elizabeth Nuckols, mother of Rachel Dawn McGlothlin-Pee
Shirley B. Fehrle was found dead inside a home on Luby Brown Road.
Poland and Johns said what happened has shaken their Westmoreland community in a deeper way than anything before.
"They're in shock," said Poland. "It's awful."
"It's like a nightmare, but you can't wake up from it," said Johns.
There's hope help can come.
The family's former pastor Tia Bailiff held a meeting at her Springfield law office Tuesday night. She discussed possible benefits to help the surviving family. She hopes someone will donate a venue for one benefit and hopes to find a park to host an outdoor event to raise money as well.
It's important to Poland and Johns that it happens.
"They need love," said Poland. "That's what they need. They need love."
If you'd like to help with Bailiff's effort, contact her at tmbailiff@gmail.com.
