Friends and family gathered Friday afternoon to save goodbye to a beloved member of the community, former Vanderbilt athletics director David Williams, who passed away a week ago.
The service was held at The Temple Church in north Nashville.
From former players and coaches to student-athletes gathered inside to pay their respect to Williams.
Everyone said Williams was more than an athletics director, he was a friend.
“I and we lost a friend last Friday,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “He’d come to the end of his athletics director time, but he had said to me ‘You’ll be hearing from me. Give it a couple of weeks, but you’ll hear from me.’ He was going to hear from me too because I looked forward to having the conversation and talk because of that friendship.
Pro golfer Brandt Snedeker, who grew up in Nashville, played at Vanderbilt.
“He was such a special human being. As I got to know him better and call him a friend, I realized how lucky we were to have him because he was a big brother if you needed a big brother.”
Snedeker cares greatly about Vanderbilt University.
“He had a huge heart. He did a lot of things that no one ever knew about,” said Snedeker. “He cared about the athletes and he cared about Vanderbilt so much.”
“It’s not supposed to end like this,” said Shan Foster, who played basketball at Vanderbilt. “David was a friend. He was a mentor. He was a second dad. Sometimes the good go early and David is definitely gone too soon.”
Among those who spoke at the service was current Vanderbilt chancellor Nicholas Zeppos and former chancellor Gordon Gee, who hired Williams during his tenure.
Williiams retired as athletics director on Jan. 31 and passed away on Feb. 8.
“It’s a big shame that Gail and her family don’t get to spend this quality time, this retirement time, that he had worked so hard for and to have it with them.”
He left a legacy at Vanderbilt that will never be equaled.
