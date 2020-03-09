One community came together to help a local farm family after the tornadoes came through and destroyed so much of their work

MCEWEN, TN (WSMV) — Clean Genes is a small, one-acre farm in McEwen, Tennessee. It's where Jason and Sara Kleihans grow produce.

Thanks to a lot of help from their friends, they can continue to do that, even after a tornado partially destroyed their operation.

After the tornado, Jason was initially ready to give up and return to his job in the oil industry. But then, a friend started a GoFundMe for the family. It quickly raised over $11,000.

