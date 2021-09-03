NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A room tucked away at Hillwood High is supplying students with hope. “We want our kids to walk through Hillwood high school with their chins up and their shoulders back and be proud of how they look,” Jeremy Quinonez, Community Achieves site manager said.
It’s called the Hillwood Cluster Community Center. The room is a place where students and families in need can go to pick up items like food, clothing, and school supplies.
“We started to discuss ways to serve our students and our families in the area in a more sustainable way. So, the dream became the Hillwood Cluster Community room,” Quinonez stated.
The new center came about through Community Achieves, an effort within MNPS that links students and families to opportunities and resources. Community partners like Highland Park Church have even volunteered to help create the vision.
“We wanted to be partners with it because kids matter. There isn’t a kid in Nashville that doesn’t deserve to have food and clothing and shelter,” Kelly Robble, volunteer from Highland Park Church said.
The room is open to students and families three days a week from 11:30am-2:30pm.
“Worldwide we are struggling. We want to be supportive not just by handing out tangibles but also what is the emotional need of our students,” Quinonez explained.
