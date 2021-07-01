NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – The community is responding to a plea deal involving former Metro police officer Andrew Delke.

"This will be talked about tomorrow and for years to come,” Todd Haddock, a barber shop owner said.

Delke was getting ready to go to trial for the death of Daniel Hambrick. The former officer faced a first-degree murder charge for shooting Hambrick in the back after a foot chase in 2018.

Metro Police officer Andrew Delke indicted in shooting death of Daniel Hambrick A Davidson County grand jury has indicted Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke in connection wi…

Now, Delke's attorney said he will plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter after striking a deal with the district attorney's office. Delke would serve three years in prison.

"He took a human life. Does a human life mean anything today? It doesn't seem that way to me,” Haddock said.

On Thursday, Daniel Hambrick's mother, Vicki, was surrounded by support. Sitting next to her was Sheila Clemmons Lee.

Her son was also shot and killed by a Metro police officer. In that case, the officer was never charged.

Metro officer who shot Jocques Clemmons to resign Joshua Lippert, the Metro Police Officer who shot and killed Jocques Clemmons, has submitted a letter of resignation, according to a department spokesperson.

The Mothers Over Murder support group has worked closely with Vicki especially now.

"Just being there. Just loving on her,” Stacy Hall with Mothers Over Murder said. Stacy Hall's son was murdered in 2014. She's upset about the plea deal. "They don't care. They don't have any respect,” Hall said.

A judge still needs to accept the deal. If that happens, it will complete the case.

Hall wanted to share a message.

"Out of respect for all of the victim's family, don't let this happen. This is totally not acceptable. It's not acceptable at all. This should not be going on,” Hall said.

Back at the barber shop, Haddock believes the community will be able to move forward, but it will take time.

"Time heals all things, but it's still going to be upsetting to a lot of people in this community,” Haddock said.

News4 was told Vicki Hambrick has been advised by her attorney to not make a statement until after Friday’s court hearing. When she does speak, we'll be sure to share her thoughts.