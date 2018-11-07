On November 7, 2016, Police found 24-year-old Denzel Tyler shot to death in the front seat of his SUV. Two years later, Tyler's murder remains unsolved.
Wednesday night, The Partners in the Struggle, Inc. held a flashlight prayer vigil for Tyler to mark the two year anniversary of his murder.
Those participating in the vigil gathered at the Napier Recreation Center and walked a few blocks toward Fain Street and Green Street, the very location where Tyler died in 2016.
Rhonda White, Tyler's mother, was at the vigil and discussed how her life changed after her son's death.
"For me, no sleep. It feels like I don't have a life, a heart," White said through tears. "I never thought it would happen to him."
The murder of Denzel Tyler is just one of dozens of unsolved homicide cases in Nashville.
Earlier this year, The Washington Post published an interactive database tracking homicides in 55 major cities in America, including Nashville.
The Washington Post tracked 767 homicides in Nashville from 2007 to 2017. Over that 10-year span, 64 percent of the cases resulted in an arrest. The average arrest rate across all cities in the report was 49.6 percent.
