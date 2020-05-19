There's a sad update to the story of a family we met last week, a family who defined perseverance. As a community grieves the loss of mom Tia Hale, a close friend has come forward to say she knows someone was placed in her life for a reason.
The story of the great friendship between Erica Rhodes and Tia Hale starts at Apollo Middle, seventh grade.
"I forgot to get a poster and asked Tia if I could have one of her posters," Erica remembered. "From there, it was history. We went to TSU together. We were roommates."
Erica and Tia were each other's maid of honor. They became neighbors, and especially on their girls trips, Tia could bring the best out of Erica.
"The fun side!" laughed Erica. "She always encouraged me to have fun and dance! She's an occupational therapist. I'm a special education teacher, so we came together again at metro public schools."
You might remember we met Tia on Thursday. Her family was smiling even though they've been through it all. Tia's little girl Ever has sickle cell anemia. Her husband Courtney had his work hit by the tornado. Tia herself went through a heart transplant last year.
"A lot of times our strength is the model we need to be for her," Tia told us on Thursday, referring to her little girl.
Tuesday, Tia went through complications with her heart and passed away.
"She just was dancing with me, not even a few weeks ago," said Erica. "She was just a good, good person. It's just unfortunate."
Tia's church home was at The Infinity Fellowship with Reverend Jeff Carr.
"If you could walk in a world with gratitude, it not only transformers you, it transforms everyone you meet," said Carr. "That's the lasting legacy she's given us."
Erica said that's so true of that friend she was meant to meet in a little seventh grade classroom at Apollo Middle.
"She's our queen of hearts forever," she said.
