MANCHESTER, TN (WSMV) - Coffee County High School came together Sunday morning to remember a classmate who committed suicide.
Channing Smith committed suicide after being cyberbullied. On Sunday, the community gathered for a celebration of life. The celebration started at 8 a.m. Sunday at Rotary Park in Manchester.
Billy Ray Cyrus was on hand to perform. He sang Smith's favorite song, Amazing Grace.
Smith was a musician and motorcyclist and his guitar and motorcycle were on display.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.