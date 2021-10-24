SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A celebration of life was held Sunday to honor the lives of a Summit High School grad and his mother who passed away from Covid-19 complications. Many in the Spring Hill community joined family friends and students at Summit High to remember Austin Corbett, the “Summit Super Fan” and his mother Maude. Some said it was only fitting to have the celebration of life on the Summit High football field, a place where high school grad Corbett brought joy to so many.

“When I think of all the students who have come through this high school, Austin is the one that everyone will remember,” said one of the speakers at Sunday’s celebration of life.

“You could always catch him right out here in front of the student section, getting everyone excited. Leading the players on to the field. He just truly loved Summit with his whole heart, and I believed Summit loved him right back,” Morgan Miller, Austin Corbett’s Friend said.

People were on the field and in the bleachers at Summit High on Sunday sharing memories of Austin. He was remembered for touching lives on the field. “He was a Summit Spartan through and through. I mean he truly loved everything Summit represented, and he led the way. He was leading student sections at basketball games and football games. If there was a sporting event, he was probably there. It’s a huge loss for the community,” Brant Pewitt, a family friend and former SRO at Summit High said.

“He loved Summit, he loved everything about what we were doing as a football team. What baseball did. What wrestling did. Every athletic event that went on at Summit, he was here for,” said one of the speakers at the Celebration of Life event.

“Austin was the biggest superfan I ever encountered in my life. He loved Summit and the Spartans with all of his heart. He was a big Sparty Party guy. I’m from Atlanta, and I know all about summit just because of Austin,” Erin Pailthorpe, Austin Corbett’s Cousin said.

The Summit grad was also honored for leaving a mark on people, off the field. “Austin loved and was loved by everyone he knew. He was just a big ball of love really. That’s all he had to give anyone he knew,” Erin Pailthorpe, Austin Corbett’s Cousin said.

“We were such close friends. He would always be such a chatterbox with me and he would always make me smile and laugh. He will definitely be truly missed,” Miller said.

Corbett and his mother died a week apart from complications from Covid-19. “You’re talking about people that were a fixture, Austin was a fixture in the community. Bill and Maude were a huge fixture in the old school café for 19 years. It’s one of the longest established restaurants in the community,” Pewitt said.

There wasn’t a shortage of things said about the positive impact Corbett had on the lives of people. “Austin’s special need was truly our need for what he had,” one speaker said.

“If we all live life like Austin, the world would be an infinitely better place,” another person said. The celebration of life allowed a community to rally around the family and each other. “The world feels just a little darker without him in it. He was just such a light force. Like I said a ball of pure unconditional love to everyone he knew,’ Austin's cousin Erin Pailthorpe said.