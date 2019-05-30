Today marks one year since Sgt. Daniel Baker was shot and killed on duty. Baker worked for the Dickson County Sherrif's Office.
Tonight at 8:00, a service at the Dickson County Memorial Garden is being held in honor of Sgt. Baker.
Friends, family and community members went out of their way today to decorate the town and show their support.
“It’s important I feel like that his family knows that," friend of the family Jessica Hopper tells me.
Today, Jessica Hopper has a heavy heart She was a friend of Sgt. Baker and a wife to a deputy who worked with baker for eight years.
She’s spending the day covering Highway 70 in blue ribbons so everyone knows Sgt. Baker's memory will live on. Hopper also started a non-profit called “Dickson County C.O.P.S”. She says the purpose is for the community to stand behind their officers, in the good times and the bad.
“We need to make sure they know that they’re appreciated," Hopper says.
Hopper says it’s not easy being married to a deputy. It’s something she grapples with everyday, especially after the death of Sgt. Baker.
“Every door you knock on could be your last. Every call you respond to could be your last. Don’t get comfortable because you can’t get," Hopper tells me.
Community members tell me this hasn’t been easy for them, but the love and compassion they’ve received from people across the nation is comforting.
