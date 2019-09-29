COFFEE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A student at Coffee County High School recently committed suicide after he was cyberbullied.
Now, the community is coming together to remember Channing Smith. Several members of the community, as well as Billy Ray Cyrus took to Twitter to remember Smith.
My heart breaks for Channing, his family, his friends and the community. This is the saddest story. You have to read this. Enough is enough. #JusticeForChanning https://t.co/TT99ULd8I1 https://t.co/tf3s6nGZ49 pic.twitter.com/ooPgAj1LgP— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) September 28, 2019
I hope that Channing’s family and friends can somehow find the strength to keep moving forward and that they get #JusticeForChanning. Rest in peace, Channing Smith.— Nicolás Macri (@RealNicoForReal) September 29, 2019
Lifting up Channing this morning with his family and friends. His dad David played with us. And thanks to the Manchester, TN community for opening up their park and more importantly... their hearts with me and the band. #JusticeForChanning 📷:@DKupishNash pic.twitter.com/gcTGnYqUrX— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) September 29, 2019
Pause ...reflect and lift up Channing Smith. Greatness gone way too soon. #JusticeForChanning pic.twitter.com/ynj1yuvfy4— Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) September 28, 2019
9/?) everything will be fine after awhile and I know it doesn’t look like it will but killing yourself isn’t the way. Please get help for yourself. We all need to stop being horrible because people are hurting. Reach out and help someone #JusticeForChanning #SuicideAwareness— Cameron Fisher (@cameronfishie) September 29, 2019
CHANNING’S VOICE WILL BE HEARD‼️Thank you everyone for coming out today and supporting! A beautiful soul taken to early.#justiceforchanning pic.twitter.com/TMedZawPSj— justiceforchanning (@justiceforchan2) September 29, 2019
This page will be used to not only speak Channing’s story an get justice but to make others aware that bullying in all forms is not okay‼️Channing’s voice will be heard‼️ #justiceforchanning— justiceforchanning (@justiceforchan2) September 28, 2019
Everyone please go follow @justiceforchan2 and tell your friends to also 🙏 ccchs kids, we stand with y’all. #justiceforChanning— kt (@kaitjanellee) September 28, 2019
The hate has to stop 😥...#JusticeForChanning https://t.co/FxXxjdxMx9— MsTena (@Ms_Tena_03) September 27, 2019
