COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A community is mourning the loss of one student following a minibike crash at Mt. Pleasant High School.

The news of Josiah Fisher’s death at Mt. Pleasant High School has spread quickly through the town.

“She just came home and told me that they heard about it and that they had to be locked down for a little bit and kind of stay put inside the building,” said Sabrina Henson, Retail Associate Breckenridge Baby Boutique.

THP: Student dies after motorcycle crash at Mt. Pleasant High A high school student is dead after an incident at a high school in Maury County on Wednesday evening, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

Sabrina Henson’s daughter attends the elementary school next door to Mt Pleasant High School. She says as a parent the news was heartbreaking.

“It's definitely something that people know has happened and are trying to find ways to reach out and help,” Henson stated.

David Wood is one of those people. According to Wood, when the school reached out to his coffee shop, he decided to donate coffee and snacks.

“Anytime there is a child involved in an incident like that it's heartbreaking. It's heartbreaking for the community, for the family, for all of the students in the high school,” explained Wood.

News4 also reached out to the school district, however, the school declined to comment on camera. Family members of the teen tell News 4 they have created a memorial fund online.