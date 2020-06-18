BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A community is in mourning after one of its police officers was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning.
Officer Destin Legieza, 30, was on his way home from an overnight shift when he was hit head-on by another car.
The sudden loss of a Brentwood officer is bringing people together in a way it never has before.
The loss of Officer Destin Legieza is hitting the Brentwood community hard. Flowers sit outside a popular deli just feet away from where he was killed.
“For us it’s about them knowing we love them, support the community and we want to do whatever we can to rally behind them,” said Hailey Hiett who owns Brentwood Market and Deli.
Hailey and Jeremy Hiett say changing the sign outside of the market is the least they can do.
They own a small deli in Brentwood where Officer Legieza would often visit during his shift.
“Officer Destin use to come in during Covid and we closed at 3 and he would come in at like 2:59 and we’d give him a hard time. We would tell him just call and we’ll have something ready for you…you just gotta call,” said Jeremy Hiett.
His sudden death is also affecting those who didn't know him.
A group of strangers pray near the scene of the crash and the pile of flowers and letters quickly gets bigger.
One person wrote a letter that said, “We mourn you…we support you..we love you.”
“I think we all feel like we lost a son today. Someone who went to do his job to help us and didn’t come home,” said Karen Kingsbury who lives in Brentwood.
The police department is flying its flag at half staff, and those who live in this tight knit community say his service to Brentwood will never be forgotten.
