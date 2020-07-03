NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A local business has a sweet tooth for success.
Despite the ongoing pandemic, HiFi Cookies in East Nashville opened its doors just last week after pushing off its opening since April.
The business has been doing pop-up shops before announcing its first storefront on Porter Road back in January.
With support from the community, locals have rallied behind the store and business is now booming.
Big Joe on the Go is ready to taste the business' delectable cookies and speak with the owners, Sean Newsome and Kristin Kennedy, about the shop's future.
Click here for more details on the HiFi Cookies shop in East Nashville.
