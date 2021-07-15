ANTIOCH, TENN. (WSMV) - The community is rallying around a retired Metro police sergeant who was shot by her brother.
Police said 55-year-old Twana Chick's brother, Thomas, then turned the gun on himself.
Chick retired from MNPD in 2015.
It happened Wednesday night on Cane Ridge Road.
Her friends said it will not be a quick recovery. They said she will need surgery to repair her wrist and the tendons in her leg. She also has four broken ribs.
"Twana is the linchpin in Cane Ridge and in Antioch," Metro Council Member Joy Styles said.
Twana is known for her involvement in the community. Metro Council Member Joy Styles describes her as a local historian.
Styles said she's yet to miss a neighborhood meeting.
"It says that she cares. It says that she has a huge heart. She's passionate. She's also compassionate," Styles said.
Neighbors on Cane Ridge Road said they heard gun shots and saw the police presence on Wednesday.
"Definitely looked like it went from a call to a crime scene," Keegan Fioravanti, a neighbor said.
MNPD said the former sergeant was shot by her brother before turning the gun on himself. They found Twana with several gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting stemmed from a lingering family dispute.
Chick was taken to Vanderbilt for her injuries where she is recovering.
"I gasped. I could not believe I was looking at an article speaking about Twana," Styles said.
Before this happened, Twana had been caring for both of her parents. Now, those who know her and even strangers are coming together to help as she recovers.
"Just love on her family. Send prayers for her and you know when she gets back, it's going to be a big welcome home," Styles said.
A gofundme page has been created that will go toward Twana's medical needs, caring for her parents, and her brother's funeral expenses.
