SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A fundraiser is nearing $10,000 or the family of the 14-year-old Shelbyville boy, killed in a shooting Monday night.

Horatio Lewis Rice is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Israel Diego Pascual outside a North Main Street business on Monday night. Rice is still on the run. He was placed on Wednesday on the TBI’s most wanted list.

Crews said Rice faces additional charges, including the attempted first-degree murder of 22-year-old Adolfo Sebastion-Pascual, Israel's brother.

Israel Pascual and Adolfo Sebastion-Pascual were in the parking lot of Duck River Laundry on North Main Street on Monday when they were approached around 9 p.m. Police said that's when they believe Rice shot and killed Israel Pascual.

As police work to find Rice, coworkers and the community are helping the family through a GoFundMe account. The fundraiser was started by Nadia Spatz, who said Pascual's mother has worked for her since 2018.

"She is one of my best workers, one of the most reliable, and she was at work on Monday. Everything was normal until that Monday night," said Spatz, owner of Healthy Flavors Inc., located in Williamson County. "Yesterday when I saw here, it's been more than 24 hours without any sleep," said Spatz. She said she tried to get some rest, but she couldn't. She's heartbroken. It's her baby. It's her baby boy."

Spatz said she wanted to help the Pascual family in any way she could.

"I decided, I got some encouragement from my coworkers and my family, and they said yes, go ahead and do it. I asked Manuela's family if they are OK with that, and they said yes, anything would help, so we just set up a fund," said Spatz. "People were reaching out also asking if they can do something personal. Those who live in Shelbyville were asking how they could contribute and bring food. I just want everyone to know I appreciate it and the family really appreciates it a lot."

Spatz said Israel Pascual was a loving child.

"Manuela said that he hugged her a lot and kissed her and said, 'I love you, Mama,'" said Spatz. "It's a tragedy that you will never get over, and no money ever will return a child to you. I think they are in survival mode."

Police said there is no evidence that the brothers knew Rice and that anything had occurred between the parties leading up to the shooting.

"We don't believe that our victims have any affiliations with gangs or any criminal activities whatsoever," said Crews. "As far as Horatio Rice, we do believe he is a gang member."

Because of his prior criminal history, Rice is also wanted on a charge of felon in possession of a weapon. Therefore, he should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have information about Rice or Taylor’s whereabouts, contact Shelbyville Police Det. Lt. Charles Merlos at 931-684-5811. Shelbyville-Bedford County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Rice. The TBI is offering a reward up to $2,500.

To help the family cover funeral costs, click here.