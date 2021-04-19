ASHLAND CITY, TENN. (WSMV) - There’s a beautiful nature park in Ashland City on Caldwell Road, but lately there has been talks over whether to sell Caldwell Park, however some nearby neighbors want to preserve the nature park.
"It’s just beautiful, it's just beautiful," said Holly Spann, a concerned homeowner nearby.
Every time Holly Spann visits Caldwell Park she's in awe of its beauty.
"This property was owned by the Davis family," said Spann.
She knows the history of the nature park and disagrees with the city's idea to sell the 93 acres of land.
"What’s happened over the course of time is that perception has grown that there’s not an interest in the park or that there’s not a lot of foot traffic at the park. And what we found out as we were trying to educate people was that a lot of people didn’t know this park was here," said Spann.
As a working tax payer, Holly spends time in the park. Monday afternoon she was there with council member Gerald Greer.
"The number of wild flowers and the perfume smells from the fragrant flowers is just really incredible," said Gerald Geer, Ashland City Councilmember.
Greer doesn't want to see this landmark go either. The town of Ashland City owns the property and now selling it is up for discussion. It's valued at $345,800. Money the city wants to use for other parks.
"I can’t imagine another thing that we would do in another park in this town that would usurp the luxury and the beauty of owning this park and throwing this park under the bus to finance another initiative," said Spann.
"This park hasn’t really had the attention and the promotion that it deserves. There’s not even a sign out on Highway 12 directing people to this park," said Greer.
Both Greer and Spann say they want to see this beautiful open greenspace kept close by.
"We think it’s in the city's best interest to keep it and to keep it exactly the way it is," said Spann.
Spann says they want to save the park and their goal is to teach more people about the park so they can voice their support for it at the June City Council meeting.
The city does say they want community input before they make their decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.