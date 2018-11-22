WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A community in Sumner County worked together to support one of their own.
Ms. Penny, a custodian who works at Westmoreland High School, totaled her car and had been walking to work.
Students, parents, teachers and community members raised thousands of dollars to buy her a car.
Ms. Penny is an alumna of the high school.
The student body was able to watch her receive her special gift.
