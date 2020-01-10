A Rutherford County community made up of local businesses, private donors and a church manages to pay off $46,000 in student lunch debts

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Nearly $46,000 was donated to Rutherford County Schools to help pay off school lunch balances.

B.H. Holmes Construction donated the bulk of the money with a $39,000 check.

The other donations came from Tire world, Murfreesboro Baptist Church, Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors and individual donors.

Residents of Rutherford County said they are not surprised by the support.

"I know Rutherford County has many, many schools with lots of kids all different varieties of income levels and parents doing different things. I think it’s fantastic," said Sydney Eisenhower.

More than a dozen Rutherford County schools were given the money.

If you are interested in donating you can reach out to the central office or any school directly.

 

