RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Nearly $46,000 was donated to Rutherford County Schools to help pay off school lunch balances.
B.H. Holmes Construction donated the bulk of the money with a $39,000 check.
The other donations came from Tire world, Murfreesboro Baptist Church, Middle Tennessee Association of Realtors and individual donors.
Residents of Rutherford County said they are not surprised by the support.
"I know Rutherford County has many, many schools with lots of kids all different varieties of income levels and parents doing different things. I think it’s fantastic," said Sydney Eisenhower.
More than a dozen Rutherford County schools were given the money.
If you are interested in donating you can reach out to the central office or any school directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.