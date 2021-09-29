NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Community Oversight Board wants the public's input on whether or not police should be required to report every instance of 'Soft Empty-Hand Control'. That will be a topic of discussion at a specially called meeting on October 13th.
Metro Police define Soft Empty-Hand Control as:
The use of physical strength and skill in defensive tactics to control arrestees who are reluctant to be taken into custody and offer some degree of physical resistance. Such techniques are not impact oriented and include pain compliance pressure points, controlled takedowns, joint manipulation, or simply grabbing a subject. Touching or escort holds may be appropriate for
use against levels of passive resistance.
Right now, Metro Police are only required to make that report if the use of force results in injury.
“This report recommends that MNPD fully track its uses of force and is in line with dozens of other police departments in the United States. As we continue to strive for meaningful reforms in policing, we believe that tracking information regarding interactions between officers and citizens will provide an evidence base that will help us develop policies that create long term systemic change. We look forward from hearing our community members’ thoughts on these recommendations at the upcoming public hearing,” Executive Director of the Metro Community Oversight board Jill Fitcheard said.
The board is accepting written feedback at Community@Nashville.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.