NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Controversial license plate readers will soon be coming to the city of Nashville. Metro Council approved them just a couple weeks ago at their meeting, but it is unclear when that six-month pilot program will begin. At Thursday night's executive committee meeting of the Community Oversight Board, COB said there still must be a public hearing about the license plate readers before the program can start. As of now, COB said that meeting is not yet scheduled.

You'll remember, COB opposed the license plate readers because the board was concerned about privacy issues, as well as how police would use the cameras, and how accurate the system would be. Now that Metro Council approved them, the board said they will provide oversight to the fullest extent of their authority.

They've included in their budget request funding to hire someone to do just that. They want to bring on a professional specialist to audit and monitor both body camera footage and license plate reader footage.

"We still want to do our part," COB executive director Jill Fitcheard said.

"There still has to be accountability for LPR right? We want to make certain that they are used properly... We want to be a part of it."

Another complaint COB had was their limited role with the LPR bill that passed. At the next city council meeting, an ordinance by council member Bob Mendes will be on first reading to amend that bill to ensure that the board has more access to LPR data. Feitchard said COB welcomes the amendment.