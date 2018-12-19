In less than two months, Nashville will have a community oversight board that will watch over those who serve and protect.
Two of the nominees shared their visions for the board with News4.
A framed picture of Jocques Clemmons and his Christmas stocking remind his mother why she's been fighting for nearly two years. He was shot and killed by a metro police officer after a traffic stop.
“I've always said that all officers are not bad and I think that I can be fair,” Sheila Clemmons Lee, his mother said.
Lee is one of dozens who want to be on the community oversight board. She's been pushing for the board since her son's death.
“We're not after the police. We're not saying that the police is not needed. We're just saying that it's time that transparency and accountability come forth with them," Lee said.
182 nominees will be whittled down to an 11 member community oversight board. All 11 will need to be approved by metro council members.
All have different backgrounds.
"They need to be held accountable. Period,” Art Boissiere, one of the community oversight board nominees said.
Boissiere was a New Orleans police officer for five years. He lives in the same neighborhood where Daniel Hambrick was shot in the back by another metro police officer in July.
Boissiere hopes the board will have a say in changing policy, helping with training, and improving community relations.
"When you have things that happen like this, police departments are very quickly to change,” Boissiere said.
For Lee, it's about helping others.
"If we can help the next family come along to get some type of justice through this board, then Jocques' death is not in vain to us,” Lee said.
Once the nominees turn in the questionnaire, they’ll go before the Rules and Confirmations Committee on or about January 13-15, 2019.
After those interviews, metro council will pick the most qualified.
The board must be ready to go on January 31.
City officials said Vice Mayor Jim Shulman may hold a special session for the community oversight board election.
