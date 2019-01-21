Inappropriate and unrelated, that’s how a nominee for the Community Oversight Board described a question that he was asked during his interview.
Arnold Hayes wrote a letter to Metro Council on Friday saying; “There was one question, raised by Council Member Russ Pulley during my interview, from one of my Twitter Tweets that I deemed inappropriate and unrelated to the subject at hand.”
The tweet Pulley referred to is from April 2018, and Hayes says “I am sick of people either saying or thinking that all police or good and all people of color are bad.” It is part of a thread which Hayes said in the letter was referencing the Prophet Amos and Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
After reading the tweet Councilman Pulley asked Hayes if he believed there was racism in the justice system, to which Hayes responded he believes there is racism in America. Pulley asked the question a second time, and Hayes responded by saying “if there’s racism in America, there’s racism in the criminal justice system.”
Hayes said in the letter; “I am perplexed why he would associate this tweet as racist.” He also said he wished Pulley would have read the entire tweet or stated that it was part of a thread.
The letter to council ended by saying that no action was needed, but Hayes wanted to try and clarify an allegation that was misleading and in his opinion should never have been made during his interview.
Each nominee for the Community Oversight Board was given the same three questions to answer, and then if time was left in their ten minute interview window the interviewers were able to ask the nominee questions.
You can read Hayes’ full letter to Metro Council below:
News4 did reach out to Hayes and Councilman Pulley for comment on this story but have not heard back at the time of this posting.
