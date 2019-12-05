Jill Fitcheard COB

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Following the resignation of Executive Director William Weeden, Nashville's Community Oversight Board unanimously voted to appoint Jill Fitcheard as the new COB Executive Director.

Fitcheard had been servicing as the Assistant Executive Director. The board held the vote Wednesday in a meeting with Metro's Human Resources department.

“Mrs. Fitcheard’s commitment to the mission and purpose of the Community Oversight Board, and most importantly to the Nashville community, is unparalleled and her leadership has been instrumental to the success and continuity of the COB’s efforts,” said Ashlee Davis, Chair of the COB, in a press release. “The COB congratulates her on this deserving appointment and looks forward to this continued work and progress with her as our Executive Director.”

Fitcheard, a former police officer in Washington, D.C., first moved to Nashville in 1996 and attended Tennessee State University where she studied criminal justice and psychology.

Her appointment to Executive Director takes effect immediately. According to a press release from the COB, the search for a new Assistant Director is underway.

