NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board is saying Metro Police is withholding information from them.

According to the board, it requested reports for several current investigations but police are not giving them the reports. The board also said it has submitted several requests for public records; all of them have been denied. 

Police say they can not release the records because all the cases are pending.

"It's terribly frustrating," William Weeden of the Community Oversight Board said. "One of our responsibilities is to do a thorough investigation and we are unable to do a thorough investigation unless we have everything we need, one of those being police reports."

Police say requests from the oversight board go through the same review as requests from anyone else. Police also say there is no law in place that says the board must receive the records. 

Lastly, police say it takes time to complete a request because sensitive pieces of information need to be redacted. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.