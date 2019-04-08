NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Community Oversight Board has appointed William Carlos Weeden to be its executive director, the board announced Monday.
Weeden is a lawyer and owner of a criminal and civil rights law firm in Chicago. He was previously the Deputy Chief Administrator with the Independent Police Review Authority, an oversight board that investgates allegations of misconduct with the Chicago Police Department.
Weeden is no stranger to Nashville, having graduated from Fisk University with his Bachelors Degree before heading to Howard University School of Law in Washington, DC to earn his Doctorate.
“Mr. Weeden is a highly accomplished attorney with decades of experience in civil rights, community activism and social justice,” said COB Chair Ashlee Davis. “The importance of having a strong and capable executive director cannot be overstated, and the Board is confident that we have found just that in Mr. Weeden. His prior leadership experience in civilian oversight will align well to the indispensable priorities and high expectations of the Community Oversight Board.”
Weeden said he is "humbled and honored" to return to Nashville as executive director of the board.
“Nashville has always been on the frontline in the fight for civil rights, and this was exemplified by the strong political will of the community in its unyielding efforts to establish the Community Oversight Board," said Weeden, "I believe that with the sustained commitment to the civilian oversight process from the community, grass-root organizations, and MNPD, we can develop a process that promotes the public trust by being fair, open, and transparent.”
Mayor David Briley applauded the COB's choice in executive director.
“It’s heartening to see the COB select such a highly-qualified person to be its executive director,” said Mayor Briley. “I know a lot of hard work went into his selection, and I’d like to thank the COB, my Public Safety and Justice Policy Advisor Marcus Floyd, and the Metro Human Resources Department – and HR Director Shannon Hall, in particular – for their efforts. I am glad Mr. Weeden is returning to Nashville to be a dedicated public servant.”
Weeden begins with the board on April 22.
