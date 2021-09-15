NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Community organizations are preparing for hundreds of Afghan refugees to arrive to the Nashville area. Some could be here as soon as Friday. This comes after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan.
Three former presidents are teaming up to aid in a massive, bipartisan effort to welcome and support Afghan refugees that is being launched Tuesday.
"When refugees come, it's not really a choice,” Sabina Mohyuddin, American Muslim Advisory Council Executive Director said.
The organization is getting ready for roughly 300 Afghan refugees to arrive. "We want to be there to support these refugees and help bring a familiar face, someone who might understand their cultural needs and religious needs and help create a community for them,” Mohyuddin said.
Mohyuddin said the refugees will be working with resettlement agencies like Catholic Charities and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment or NICE.
"The first thing that everyone needs is a place to live,” Mohyuddin said. She says the agencies will help them get set up. That means finding housing and a job.
They'll work with landlords willing to house refugees. "Everything we take for granted is new to them and a little explanation, a little friendship goes a long way,” Mohyuddin said.
Mohyuddin said each refugee will get a set amount of money from the federal government. That's to help pay for expenses for the first three months like rent, food, and utilities. "It's the circumstances that forces them to leave and so we need to have an open heart and be understanding,” Mohyuddin said.
The American Muslim Advisory Council will be doing some donation drives. They'll also create welcome packages for the refugees. If you would like to help, email info@amactn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.