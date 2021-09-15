NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Community organizations are preparing for hundreds of Afghan refugees to arrive to the Nashville area. Some could be here as soon as Friday. This comes after the U.S. military withdrew from Afghanistan.

"When refugees come, it's not really a choice,” Sabina Mohyuddin, American Muslim Advisory Council Executive Director said.

The organization is getting ready for roughly 300 Afghan refugees to arrive. "We want to be there to support these refugees and help bring a familiar face, someone who might understand their cultural needs and religious needs and help create a community for them,” Mohyuddin said.

Mohyuddin said the refugees will be working with resettlement agencies like Catholic Charities and the Nashville International Center for Empowerment or NICE.

"The first thing that everyone needs is a place to live,” Mohyuddin said. She says the agencies will help them get set up. That means finding housing and a job.

They'll work with landlords willing to house refugees. "Everything we take for granted is new to them and a little explanation, a little friendship goes a long way,” Mohyuddin said.

Mohyuddin said each refugee will get a set amount of money from the federal government. That's to help pay for expenses for the first three months like rent, food, and utilities. "It's the circumstances that forces them to leave and so we need to have an open heart and be understanding,” Mohyuddin said.

The American Muslim Advisory Council will be doing some donation drives. They'll also create welcome packages for the refugees. If you would like to help, email info@amactn.com.