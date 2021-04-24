NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The community surrounding the Clarksville Pike area spoke with News4 about their thoughts on Saturday morning's officer involved shooting.

The officer-involved shooting occurred just before midnight on Saturday. Police say a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop after realizing the license registration did not coincide with the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with the officer however, the passenger got out of the car and ran towards the officer with two knives in hand. The officer shot the man coming towards him. The man later died at the hospital after receiving aid from the officers on scene.

New 4’s crews spent some time in the area speaking with people about their thoughts on the shooting. Some people agree the shooting was justified.

“You hate to see anybody lose their life you know but I also think that it may have been justified. I kind of agree with the Chief on that, that the use of force was justified,” said one North Nashville man who did not want to be identified.

But others who we showed the video too says a less lethal method should have been used.

“They could have tased him and instead of using bullets you could have tased him because when you tase him he’s going to go down. I just don’t understand why you shot him. There were other ways that you could have tamed him without using bullets,” said another man nearby.

During a news conference Saturday morning, Metro Police Chief drake stood by the officer’s actions saying ‘he had no other choice.’

However, there’s still different thoughts on the matter.

“The guy who was driving the car was frantically asking him to stop, stop you know so it’ll be interesting to see with the TBI and whoever turns up you know what was going on inside of this guy’s head? Cause he seems to be mentally out there,” said one North Nashville man who did not want to be identified.

Chief Drake describes the man with the knife action as bizarre. The TBI has taken over the investigation and the officer is currently on administrative assignment.