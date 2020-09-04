NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville is having to say goodbye to a pillar of the faith community for decades.
A pastor of nearly 5 decades is one of the latest victims of the pandemic.
Pastor Billy Shoulders was a rock in our community as the bishop of First Apostolic Church.
Last week, Shoulders' family told News4 they thought he was coming down with a sinus infection. Instead, it was COVID-19.
He spent the weekend and beginning of the week in the hospital, but the family says it was the 86-year-old's time and he passed away Friday morning.
"To be honest, we're devastated. Our bishop was our rock, he was dad to me... he was bishop to others, but dad to me, and to be honest we're crushed," said his son, Dee Jay Shoulders.
Dee Jay took over as the pastor of the church back in 2003 and Billy went on to fill the roll of bishop for the congregation.
But, no matter the title, it's the impact on people that his family says separated him from the rest.
"He's the first one to greet you, he remembers your name, and he's referred to by hundredS as the 'ultimate encourager.' What we thought were hundreds of followers have turned into thousands and thousands of followers to say goodbye to this hero of faith," said Dee Jay.
Dee Jay says they were able to spend the final hours right by his dad's bedside and he will never forget it and cherish it.
A visitation is being held at the church Sunday starting at 3 p.m., followed by a 'going home' celebration at 7 p.m.
Billy's burial will be open to the public and will be held at 11 a.m. Monday morning at Spring Hill Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.