DICKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Thursday marks one year since the disappearance of 5-year-old Joe Clyde Daniels.
The community will be holding a vigil at 7 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church.
Many community members say this past year has been tough, and many of them want closure.
After Joe Clyde was reported missing, hundreds of volunteers spent several days searching for him.
Later, investigators said Joe Clyde's father confessed to killing him. According to the TBI, he confessed to hitting his son with his fist until he died and then putting the boy in the trunk of his car. The boy's remains still have not been found.
Joe Clyde's mother later confessed to being home at the time of the alleged murder.
News4 is in Dickson County to mark the anniversary of Joe Clyde's disappearance. Stay with us for coverage throughout the day.
