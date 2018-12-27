A man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend has recovered from shooting himself in the head and has landed in jail.
Police said Jermaine Bailey broke a protection order by harassing her with calls and texts all before shooting her earlier this month at her Hermitage home.
He was immediately charged after being released from the hospital.
Thursday night was all about honoring the victim. Shalinda Gordon's friends and family shared their passion to provide more help for domestic violence victims.
Gordon had been through her share of heartbreak because she lost her two sons to gun violence.
"Turned a tragedy into a blessing and touched the lives of thousands of kids in the city,” Contrecia Tharpe, a friend said.
Gordon was a case manager at Davidson County’s juvenile detention center. Tharpe got to know her through the organization she works with called Impact.
Tharpe said she didn’t know Gordon was battling demons of her own.
"So, when you see a woman whose smiling and never misses a beat and hugs just as tight as they were the week before, you never would think she's the victim,” Tharpe said.
Another friend, Adrian Cartledge, said it's time to make a difference by pooling resources in the community. He hopes by bringing awareness to this problem, something will be done.
"I want her name to mean something in the state of Tennessee meaning let's stop all the domestic violence. Let's look at changing legislation,” Cartledge said.
Family members are now taking care of Gordon's young daughter and grandson. Funeral arrangements have been set for Saturday.
