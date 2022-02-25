NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, community members are looking to help support those impacted by the attack.

Founders of some Nashville-based nonprofits say people in Ukraine are scared and trying to do what's best for them. Dr. Gary Jerkins, the founder of SeaStar Kids, says that's why he hasn't heard from some of his Ukrainian friends since Russia invaded.

"There's always that fear of who's monitoring emails, and that's part of the concern right now," Dr. Jerkins explained. "It's heartbreaking. They are scared. I'm afraid for them

Dr. Jerkins has traveled to Ukraine to help for more than 20 years. He's a Nashville eye doctor who has helped Ukrainians perform surgeries and mentor medical students. In 2010 Jerkins started SeaStar Kids, a nonprofit that sends kids to summer bible camp.

"It's scary, and it's heartbreaking because we've seen so many of these young people grow up," Dr. Jerkins says he's been told that some of his friends have lost everything. "We have young families, that we know, that we've been getting reports like the one today-- a young man and his family, his three little girls, their neighborhood was bombed, and he left Kyiv, and the email says we don't know where they are going."

Joel Butts, director of Twelve3One Ministries, is also nervous for his Ukrainian friends. So he is raising money to send Ukrainian refugees heading to Poland.

"Not only once they get there, are they going to need funding to make necessary purchases; food, water, clothing, gas, transportation, they need to get there. They need to the eastern part of the country to the western part," Butts said.

If you would like to help Twelve3One Ministries as they send money to people evacuating, Butts is accepting donations on Venmo or Paypal @twelve3oneministries.