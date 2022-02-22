NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Authorities continue to investigate the high number of car break-ins that have occurred near Two Rivers Park.
People in Donelson are frustrated about car break-ins happening near Two Rivers Park. Some people tell News4 they hope to see more police officers patrolling to help prevent thieves from busting car windows and rummaging through people's belongings.
One woman says her car and one other car were broken into over the weekend.
People who walk that greenway say those two victims aren't alone. Jamie Protich says her car was broken into twice in six months near Two Rivers Park. She says the most recent time this happened, she didn't have anything in her car to take.
"After my last break-in on January the second, I did not go back to the greenway until about a week ago," Protich said. "I feel cheated. I feel like my tax dollars keep the greenway nice. I love the greenway, and it makes me feel cheated that I can't do what I love to do because I'm afraid somebody is going to break into my car."
Metro police say this is something that happens at parks across the county. In addition, they say some cars get broken into even if purses and wallets are not left in the vehicle.
