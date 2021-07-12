NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Former Metro Police Officer Andrew Delke's murder charges captured the attention of people across the country. Now, local community members are rallying in response to his plea agreement.
On Sunday afternoon, community members pushed for criminal justice reform on the steps of the Justice A. A. Birch building in downtown Nashville.
The Together Movement, Pastor Howard Jones Jr. and Pounding for Change say they disagree with the recent sentencing of former officer Delke, who was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Daniel Hambrick.
Former MNPD Officer Andrew Delke sentenced to 3 years in prison after entering voluntary manslaughter guilty plea
“It's an unfortunate piece, that Dan Dan is gone. Gone at the hands of us. Gone really because it was our tax dollars that paid the police,” Jones said. “Now, we're not against the police, we're against bad policing.
Leaders say criminal justice reform starts with ensuring equity in sentencing for black and brown people, court watching, and combating excessive bonds for poor people.
“We've got to begin to build some cultural competence in order to have even some equity in sentencing. And I think that will indeed make the difference and that's what we're pressing for and that's the conversation we're wanting to have,” Jones said.
Others like Thomas Holloway, who says he was arrested for a crime he didn’t commit, attended the rally to advocate for change.
“If you convict somebody make sure you have the proof,” Holloway said. “They say you're innocent until proven guilty, but the black man is always guilty no matter what the circumstance, the situation — we are always guilty and I just think they need to change that.”
They also stressed the importance of voting and holding the powers to be accountable.
“But have a conversation where our kids and our young men are not afraid of the police and we need to pull together and have that kind of conversation,” Holloway said.
Leaders say they are planning to begin court-watching very soon.
That means different people from their organization will sit in court cases and watch out for any misconduct or mistreatment.
