NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A community discussion on homelessness in Nashville is happening Tuesday night.

They will talk about both short and long-term solutions for outdoor homelessness, significantly as temperatures drop going into the winter. This meeting will be broken up into two parts, concluding Wednesday night.

Participants will develop solutions Tuesday night, with a comprehensive plan hopefully in place by the end of Wednesday night’s meeting.

Open Table Nashville is an organization that reaches out to the homeless to let them know they have a place to go.

As Metro opened their extreme cold weather shelter three times last week, Open Table said they want to make sure people on the street are safe, even after nearly 150 homeless people have died this year so far.

“We’re losing affordable housing in Nashville every day, and housing ends homelessness,” said Chase Cate, a resource coordinator for Open Table Nashville. “And lack of housing is not only damaging and terrible, but it’s deadly. And folks on the streets end up in poor health because of lack of resources and dying for any multiplicity of reasons, and that’s why we advocate.”

The meeting will be from 5-8 pm both nights and held at the downtown Nashville Public Library Conference Center on Church Street.