NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – A community meeting is set for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. to discuss renaming Hadley Park after Kwame Lillard.

The Parks Board has been seeking input on the request by Councilmember Sharon Hurt for the last two weeks.

Yesterday, the public could provide input by email, mail and in person during the May 4 Parks Board meeting. They’re also accepting input until May 18.

Jeneene Blackman took over Kwame’s role as CEO at the African American Cultural Alliance following his passing in December 2020 from COVID-19.

She spoke about the African Street Festival they’d hold there each year and said, “he felt like Hadley Park was home and the festival came like a village. It actually transformed the park.”

Blackman explained that if the park were to be renamed from Kwame, she believes he would want the history of it to remain.

“He was very passionate about North Nashville. That’s the area he grew up in and he just loves TSU, loved Fisk, and just the feel of the area. He wanted everyone in North Nashville to have something like a beacon of light, a place where people can come and celebrate, and enjoy, and love one another. It’s all about love for Kwame, one love,” said Blackman.