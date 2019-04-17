NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - TDOT officials along with Sen. Brenda Gilmore spoke with neighbors about transportation during a town hall meeting Tuesday night in Antioch.
TDOT said things are moving along with the I-440 project, which is aimed at reducing congestion along the roads.
The project is not expected to be complete until 2020.
TDOT officials also reminded drivers to watch out for work crews on the highway.
“As you’re driving through the corridor, please work with us, slow down, pay attention while you’re riding through the corridor and hopefully we’ll be done with the project as quickly as we can,” said Shane Hester, TDOT Project Development Director.
“We’ve got to do something about that before people stop coming to Nashville,” said Sen. Brenda Gilmore, D-Nashville. “We want them to come to Nashville and we want them to have a positive experience and not get upset or frustrated when they’re driving.”
Officials also talked about the interstate project along Interstate 24 at the Hickory Hollow Parkway interchange.
This project is to help improve access to both sides of the interstate and reduce the demand for the Bell Road exit.
That project is expected to be complete in May 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.