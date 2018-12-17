People are stepping up to help a Hermitage church that had one of their vans stolen.
"It's not a little bit of a need, it's a major need,” Pastor Chris Dickens of First Baptist Church of Hermitage said.
Church vans take about a dozen people to First Baptist Church of Hermitage on Central Pike. It's their only way to get there.
Sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, someone took one of the church's two vans.
"Deep down, it really just makes me want to knuckle down and pray for the people that took this,” Pastor Dickens said.
They still have another van, but worry church members won’t have a way to get there if it breaks down.
That’s why the pastor is pleading for the thief to do the right thing and he won’t press charges.
"We'd like to apply the same grace that Jesus would and no questions asked, just bring it back,” Pastor Dickens said.
Aryn Etheridge saw the church's post about the theft and offered to help.
"That's an important day for a lot of people to get to be there, so, I thought that if they needed a ride, we have space,” Etheridge said.
She doesn’t attend the church, but lives nearby.
"The fact that they were willing to not press charges against the people, that says a lot to me about the kind of church that they are and the people that probably attend there,” Etheridge said.
One of the problems they're facing is the type of insurance they had for the 1994 van doesn't cover the cost for a new one.
The church is also looking at adding security cameras.
